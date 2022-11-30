Dean Muhtadi Regrets Not Having More Mental Preparation for WWE

– During a recent chat with Bobby Fish on The Undisputed podcast, former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi, aka Mojo Rawley, discussed wishing he did more mental work and preparation while in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dean Muhtadi on the mental toll of working in WWE: “That transition is very different, it wasn’t at all what I was expecting, I suppose. I didn’t expect the mental game to be so severe. If there was one thing I could have gone back and changed about my career, I would have spent a little less time trying to be in the best cardio shape humanly possible and be as strong as I was, going back to the PC [WWE Performance Center] to try and break the records every week that the NXT crew was putting up while I was on the road.”

On how he feels he needed to do more work mentally in WWE: “I was getting in the ring and watching tape, but I probably should have gone about that process a little differently. Physically, I always felt like I was good to go and had my competitive advantage, but mentally, I needed to do more there to keep up with guys who had been doing this for so much longer. That would have been the big change I would have made.”

