Dean Muhtadi Explains Why Wrestlers Competing Outside WWE Ultimately Helps WWE

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling (via Fightful, Dean Muhtadi (formerly Mojo Rawley) explained why wrestlers competing outside of WWE will only help the company in the end. WWE has been allowing their wrestlers to take outside bookings recently, with several set to appear at Bloodsport XIII.

He said: “It is on an individual basis. Especially if you’re talking about someone like Natalya who has been with WWE a very long time who has a a lot of cred, who’s helped usher in so many new talent and elevated them to become top stars, they’re going to have a little bit more bargaining power ther, they’ve earned their chips a little bit more so they can cash them in on certain opportunities like that. Honestly, some things have been a little better, some things have been a lot worse, it all just depends on the talent. I think that’s — I guess the underlying theme of what you’re going into right now is that talent have had the ability to wrestle other places. That’s just one piece of the puzzle, to be honest with you, I mean that’s the piece I understand the most on WWE’s side. If you’re a WWE wrestler, you don’t wrestle anywhere else. That part I get, I totally understand that, it’s preventing people from doing other opportunities, that’s the part that gets a little bit trickier. Of course, as long as it doesn’t interfere with your job, if you’re paid to be at Monday Night Raw, if doing these other opportunities makes you miss a Raw, totally understand that too, I mean that’s paying your bills, that’s what’s supposed to come first, so I get that. Hopefully we see the company get to the a point where they start opening it up to where people can grow their brand on the outside. For me, we’ve seen this with a lot of wrestlers, it only helps the company in the end to go out and expand the fan base and bring in fresh eyes. Again, if they’re able to make this money on the outside, it helps keep the money in the pot over at WWE to pay other talent to make sure that everybody is making a little bit more. They always used to call it the Kane example, but if they’re going to be these characters that can’t do anything on the outside; you’ve got to compensate those guys more. If you have Cena and The Rock, they can go do all these commercials and other appearances and make all that money back. It all just helps everybody out, the people you’re working with, competing against, all these things.“