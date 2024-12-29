wrestling / News
Death Riders Help Jon Moxley Retain AEW World Title At Worlds End
Jon Moxley is still AEW World Champion thanks to the Death Riders following AEW Worlds End. Moxley rertained the title by defeating Orange Cassidy, Jay White, and Hangman Page in the main event of Saturday’s PPV. Moxley’s stablemates interfered and that allowed Moxley to get the pinfall on White.
Moxley has held the World Championship for 78 days in his current, fourth reign. He defeated Bryan Danielson to win the title at AEW WrestleDream in October.
Highlights from the match are below:
The time has finally come, can Orange Cassidy wave the AEW flag and be crowned the AEW World Champion?
@orangecassidy | @JayWhiteNZ | @JonMoxley | #HangmanAdamPage
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
Hangman Adam Page is solely focused on regaining the World Title tonight at Worlds End!
@orangecassidy | @JayWhiteNZ | @JonMoxley | #HangmanAdamPage
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
'Switchblade' Jay White has his eyes firmly set on the AEW World Title – Can he capture the championship tonight?
@orangecassidy | @JayWhiteNZ | @JonMoxley | #HangmanAdamPage
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley & the Death Riders have caused terror in AEW for months as he defends his title tonight!
@orangecassidy | @JayWhiteNZ | @JonMoxley | #HangmanAdamPage
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
The fight explodes beyond the ring, with chaos engulfing the crowd!
@orangecassidy | @JayWhiteNZ | @JonMoxley | #HangmanAdamPage
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
Jon Moxley goes crashing through the announce desk!
@orangecassidy | @JayWhiteNZ | @JonMoxley | #HangmanAdamPage
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
The Patriarchy keeping a very close eye on this match!
@Christian4Peeps | @TheKipSabian | @thenickwayne | @MotherAEW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
Adam Page continues to dish out the punishment!
@orangecassidy | @JayWhiteNZ | @JonMoxley | #HangmanAdamPage
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
The Death Riders numbers are too great with Jay White being so close to getting the win!
@orangecassidy | @JayWhiteNZ | @JonMoxley | #HangmanAdamPage
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
