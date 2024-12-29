wrestling / News

Death Riders Help Jon Moxley Retain AEW World Title At Worlds End

December 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Worlds End Jon Moxley Image Credit: AEW

Jon Moxley is still AEW World Champion thanks to the Death Riders following AEW Worlds End. Moxley rertained the title by defeating Orange Cassidy, Jay White, and Hangman Page in the main event of Saturday’s PPV. Moxley’s stablemates interfered and that allowed Moxley to get the pinfall on White.

Moxley has held the World Championship for 78 days in his current, fourth reign. He defeated Bryan Danielson to win the title at AEW WrestleDream in October.

Highlights from the match are below:

