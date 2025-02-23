Death Riders Retain Trios Titles on AEW Collision, Cope Takes Out PAC

The Death Riders successfully retained the Trios titles on tonight’s AEW Collision, but PAC got taken out after the match. The champions defeated Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang to retain the belts. After the match, the Undisputed Kingdom came down to save the challengers and laid out PAC. That’s when Cope entered the ring and hit PAC with two con-chair-tos. He had previously promised Jon Moxley that he’d take out the Death Riders one by one before Revolution.

PAC, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta have been champions for 182 days. They won the belts on August 25, 2024 at All In: London.