Death Riders Tie Up Rock N Roll Express on AEW Collision

After the main event on tonight’s AEW Collision, the Death Riders attempted to send a message to Rated FTR by attacking the Rock N Roll Express. The faction tied up the legendary tag team, then beat up the Outrunners when they tried to help. They quickly ran off when Rated FTR went backstage to stop them.

This happened after the Outrunners, FTR and the Express all met up earlier in the show.