Death Riders Tie Up Rock N Roll Express on AEW Collision
After the main event on tonight’s AEW Collision, the Death Riders attempted to send a message to Rated FTR by attacking the Rock N Roll Express. The faction tied up the legendary tag team, then beat up the Outrunners when they tried to help. They quickly ran off when Rated FTR went backstage to stop them.
This happened after the Outrunners, FTR and the Express all met up earlier in the show.
FTR helps the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and the Outrunners bury the hatchet from “the old days”!
FTR helps the Rock 'n' Roll Express and the Outrunners bury the hatchet from "the old days"!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2025
What are the Death Riders going to do to the Rock 'n' Roll Express!?
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @TNTDrama & @SportsOnMax@JonMoxley | @MarinaShafir | @WheelerYuta | @DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @RatedRCope | @TruthMagnum | @TurboFloyd_ | @RealRickyMorton | @RockNRollXpress pic.twitter.com/yNqt5Ka69v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2025