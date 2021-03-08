wrestling / News
Death Triangle Win Casino Battle Royal at AEW Revolution (Clips)
PAC and Fenix are headed to an AEW World Tag Team Title match after winning the Casino Battle Royal at AEW Revolution. The Death Triangle members won the 20-team battle royal on tonight’s show, thus earning a shot against the Young Bucks. You can see clips from the match below.
The final four teams were SCU, Death Triangle, Alex Reynolds & John Silver, and Jungle Boy on his own. Jungle Boy lasted until the very end, facing Fenix in the ring alone, but ultimately went out.
Our live coverage of the PPV is here.
.@Alan_V_Angels and @Pres10Vance looking great right out of the gate! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/73kGeW9ZXl
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@EvilUno, @stu_dos and @Pres10Vance press the advantage! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/G3TWT3aDnr
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
In a Bear Country, dreams stay with you! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/b8FXe3N1c9
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
OOOoooOOOooOOooOOOooOOOH! Somebody hit Baltimora, because @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus have hit the scene! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFVEAS
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN7S8G6 pic.twitter.com/VqDPNlh9Dz
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Give it to 'em, @IsiahKassidy and @Marq_Quen! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/f1e0arM7z5
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@SilverNumber1 and @YTAlexReynolds going to work! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/Lxy68ZJyHg
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@ReyFenixMx eliminates Daniels in spectacular fashion! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/tiq8NzSf0A
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@BASTARDPAC with some extra snap on that German suplex! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/elyhr3e95r
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Never ever EVER let @ReyFenixMx out of your sight! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/ZXDdHowIvY
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@boy_myth_legend pulling out all the stops! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/bhPQtkQMQg
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Don't bet against @ReyFenixMx and @BASTARDPAC! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/oci6X3o45s
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
