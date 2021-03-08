Death Triangle Win Casino Battle Royal at AEW Revolution (Clips)

PAC and Fenix are headed to an AEW World Tag Team Title match after winning the Casino Battle Royal at AEW Revolution. The Death Triangle members won the 20-team battle royal on tonight’s show, thus earning a shot against the Young Bucks. You can see clips from the match below.

The final four teams were SCU, Death Triangle, Alex Reynolds & John Silver, and Jungle Boy on his own. Jungle Boy lasted until the very end, facing Fenix in the ring alone, but ultimately went out.

