wrestling / News
Death Triangle Retain Trios Titles At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
The Elite made their return at AEW Full Gear, but were unable to win the Trios titles from Death Triangle. The match went back and forth and at various points, PAC tried to get Rey Fenix to cheat with a hammer. Finally, when Kenny Omega had Fenix up for the One-Winged Angel, Fenix hit him in the head with the hammer and got a rollup and the upset.
Death Triangle have been Trios champions since September 7, defeating Best Friends & Orange Cassidy for the titles. They have been champion for 73 days, after The Elite were previously stripped of the belts.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.
#AEW World Trios Champions #DeathTriangle make their way to thr ring for this Championship Match!@BASTARDPAC @PENTAELZEROM @ReyFenixMx
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/vmSQjUMXc4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
#TheELITE are BACK!!!@youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQTkk6 pic.twitter.com/uE8VrR04eb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
.@BASTARDPAC and @KennyOmegamanX starting things off in this Championship match!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQChi6 pic.twitter.com/ED9vM40mff
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
#LuchaBrothers @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx trading kicks with the @youngbucks!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQChi6 pic.twitter.com/1ZKHORQPW7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
A brave Nick Jackson of the @youngbucks!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/tqHo9dPg7V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
.@KennyOmegamanX is BACK
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQChi6 pic.twitter.com/eYYByawgNx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
The insanity of this match is indescribable!#DEATHTRIANGLE vs #TheElite at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now!
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/vgkBrwQVtk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
Is that Good Night for #DeathTriangle?!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/sd86MGEZOI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022