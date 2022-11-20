wrestling / News

Death Triangle Retain Trios Titles At AEW Full Gear (Clips)

November 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear Death Triangle Image Credit: AEW

The Elite made their return at AEW Full Gear, but were unable to win the Trios titles from Death Triangle. The match went back and forth and at various points, PAC tried to get Rey Fenix to cheat with a hammer. Finally, when Kenny Omega had Fenix up for the One-Winged Angel, Fenix hit him in the head with the hammer and got a rollup and the upset.

Death Triangle have been Trios champions since September 7, defeating Best Friends & Orange Cassidy for the titles. They have been champion for 73 days, after The Elite were previously stripped of the belts.

You can follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Full Gear, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading