Death Triangle Retain Trios Titles At AEW Full Gear (Clips)

The Elite made their return at AEW Full Gear, but were unable to win the Trios titles from Death Triangle. The match went back and forth and at various points, PAC tried to get Rey Fenix to cheat with a hammer. Finally, when Kenny Omega had Fenix up for the One-Winged Angel, Fenix hit him in the head with the hammer and got a rollup and the upset.

Death Triangle have been Trios champions since September 7, defeating Best Friends & Orange Cassidy for the titles. They have been champion for 73 days, after The Elite were previously stripped of the belts.

