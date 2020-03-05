Death Triangle Vs. Joey Janela And Private Party Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new six-man tag team match for next week’s Dynamite, featuring Death Triangle’s first match as a trio. The company announced that the trio — PAC and The Lucha Bros — will face Joey Janela and Private Party on next week’s episode.

AEW Dynamite takes place in Salt Lake City, Utah next week and airs live on TNT. The updated lineup is:

* Reveal Of the RUles For “Blood & Guts”

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ortiz

* MJF, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt

* The Death Triangle vs. Joey Janela and Private Party