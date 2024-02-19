Debbie Keitel On the Importance Of Promotions Like Pro Wrestling EVE

Debbie Keitel has worked for Pro Wrestling EVE for a number of years, and she recently weighed in on the value of companies like it. Keitel has worked with EVE since 2019, and she spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan and about the importance of all-women’s promotions like it.

“Absolutely,” Keitel said. “I mean, we can say that things are getting better and we can say that there’s more options and there is absolutely things that have definitely gotten better. But, you’re still you’re still having maybe one women’s match on a show, sometimes two. It depends. Some people have gotten rid of women’s divisions completely, like Fight Factory Pro Wrestling no longer have a women’s division. RCW in Cork no longer have a women’s division. So, there is there is options and there’s a place for everyone.”

She went on to say, “But I think with EVE, there’s just something incredibly empowering about walking into a locker room of just strong women who all have the same goal in mind. You feed off each other. You know women understand women, and when we want to structure something or when we want to plan something a certain way, we don’t need to ask permission. We don’t have to get a second opinion or anything like that. A whole group of women just working together to make the product different, which is amazing.”

Keitel had a run as EVE Tag Team Champion alongside Valkyrie in 2019. She most recently competed for the company on January 5th at their Multiverse Rumble where she was part of the Rumble and also worked a tag team match.