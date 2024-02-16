Debbie Keitel Recalls Working With Rhea Ripley In NXT

Debbie Keitel competed against Rhea Ripley during their time together in NXT, and she recently talked about the experience. The NXT alumna spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan for a new interview and discussed her time working with Ripley, who she said was a big supporter.

“Oh, completely,” Keitel said. “She was a huge star when I worked with her. But compared to where she is now, which is like mega stardom, it’s incredible to see her transition from NXT UK to the main roster. It is so inspiring because it means that anyone can do it if you put your mind to it. Rhea is is a really nice girl, she probably doesn’t want you to know that but she’s a really nice woman and she was incredible to work with.”

She continued, “The experience I gained working with her and what I learned from her. Being able to work with her and stuff like that, she’s just an incredible person. She was really rooting for me in NXT, so I’ll always appreciate that.”

Keitel has since gone on to work for a number of promotions on the independent scene in the UK and Ireland.