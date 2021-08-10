wrestling / News
Debbie Malenko Added to NWA Women’s Invitational
Debbie Malenko is the latest addition to the NWA Invitational to take place at NWA EmPowerrr. The NWA announced on Monday that Malenko is part of the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup, joining Tootie Lynn, Jamie Senegal, Lady Frost, and Chelsea Green.
The battle royal will see the winner earn a shot at the NWA Women’s Championship currently held by Kamille. It is part of the August 28th all-women’s PPV that takes place in St. Louis.
We're proud to announce, with her recent return to #prowrestling, @DebbieMalenko has entered the NWA Women's Invitational Cup!
Trained by the great Boris Malenko — from AJW to MMA, battling through injury and a major return, NOBODY demonstrates what #EMPOWERRR is about more! pic.twitter.com/i0dSSEW76s
— NWA (@nwa) August 9, 2021
