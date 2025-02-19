During a Q&A for Monopoly Events (via Post Wrestling), Debra spoke about a possible return to wrestling and said if she did, she’d like to reunite with Jeff Jarrett. The two were pair in WWE prior to his exit in 1999. Here are highlights:

Debra on returning to wrestling: “I would say Jeff (Jarrett is who I’d want to work with if I came back to wrestling). Well, you know, we worked together in WCW and then also in the WWF/WWE. But, I don’t know. I just know his movements and we just worked, I thought, really well together.”

On being removed from The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin storyline in 2001: “I don’t know (why I was removed from the Steve Austin/The Rock WrestleMania 17 storyline). I wish it would have played out… That would have been good.”