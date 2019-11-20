Various News: Debut Date for The New Day’s Podcast, Impact Wrestling Highlights, This Week’s Hidden Gems

– PWInsider reports that the New Day’s podcast “Feel the Power” will debut on December 2nd. This is the second podcast from WWE after Corey Graves’ “After the Bell.”

– WWE Network News reports that tomorrow’s Hidden Gem on the WWE Network will be the entire 1992 “Survivor Series Showdown” edition of Primetime Wrestling, along with an hour of dark matches. The show was taped at the Prairie Convention Center in Springfield, Illinois on October 26, 1992. The dark matches will air after the copyright notice. It will not have commentary.

Survivor Series Showdown:

*Repo Man vs. Tatanka

*Marty Jannetty vs. The Brooklyn Brawler

*Kamala (w/Harvey Wippleman & Kim Chee) vs. Red Tyler

*Earthquake vs. Irwin R. Schyster (w/Jimmy Hart)

*Barry Horowitz vs. The Big Boss Man

*Red Fox & Royce Royal vs. The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Samu) (w/Afa)

Dark Matches:

*Nailz vs. Big Boss Man

*Jimmy Garvin interview with Mean Gene.

*WWF Championship: The Mountie challenges Bret Hart.

*Virgil vs. Bam Bam Bigelow.

*Razor Ramon vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

*WWF Championship: Papa Shango challenges Bret Hart.

*Nailz vs. Ultimate Warrior

