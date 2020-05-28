Debut Ratings For CBS’ Game On! Starring Rob Gronkowski Strong, Ronda Rousey Set For Next Week

Rob Gronkowski’s new CBS game show Game On! had its premiere last night, with an solid start in the ratings. The show, an American take on Sky One’s A League of Their One in the UK, premiered with a 0.6 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 4.534 million viewers. The rating tied FOX’s Ultimate Tag for the best demo rating on television for the night, while the audience topped all other shows.

The start matches up nicely with last summer’s CBS reality debut of Love Island, which began with a 0.57 demo rating and 2.612 million viewers. Love Island held its ratings well enough to be renewed for this year, though the pandemic meant that season two had to be delayed.

Game On! is hosted by Keegan Michael-Key and features Gronk and comedian Bobby Lee taking on Venus Williams and comedian Ian Karmel. Each week adds a celebrity to each team as they conduct challenges, and the loser gets a special punishment. This week saw Gabriel Iglesias join Team Gronk and J.R. Smith join Team Venus. Next week features Demi Lovato and Ronda Rousey as the celebrity guests.