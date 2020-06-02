wrestling / News
Decathlon Segment Set For Next Week’s Raw
June 2, 2020 | Posted by
The Viking Raiders’ feud with the Street Profits will go to the field on next week’s episode of Raw with a decathlon. On tonight’s return of Raw Talk, it was announced that the two teams would follow up Monday night’s bowling match with a decathlon to determine who is the top team.
The two pairs are 1-1 against each other, with the Profits winning a basketball game and the Raiders taking the bowling competition.
BREAKING NEWS on #RawTalk:
The #VikingRaiders @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE will meet The #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE in a DECATHLON next week on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/T4oG14cZhq
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 2, 2020
