Decathlon Segment Set For Next Week’s Raw

June 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Logo 2019 WWE

The Viking Raiders’ feud with the Street Profits will go to the field on next week’s episode of Raw with a decathlon. On tonight’s return of Raw Talk, it was announced that the two teams would follow up Monday night’s bowling match with a decathlon to determine who is the top team.

The two pairs are 1-1 against each other, with the Profits winning a basketball game and the Raiders taking the bowling competition.

