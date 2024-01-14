Decay Return to TNA at Hard to Kill, Win Knockouts Tag Team Titles

A surprise title match was added to TNA Hard to Kill as Decay made their return to the company and won the Knockouts tag team titles. Decay, who had previously had friendlier personas as the Death Dollz, were back as Havok and Rosemary.

This is the second reign of Decay, third reign for Havok and fourth reign for Rosemary. They end the run of MK Ultra at 182 days after they won the titles at July 15, 2023.