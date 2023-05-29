UPDATED: Two Matches Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

UPDATE: Impact has also announced that Jody Threat will face Dani Luna on this Thursday’s episode. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna

* The Decay vs. Sami Callihan & Jake Crist

Original: Impact Wrestling has announced a tag team match for this week’s episode on AXS TV, as Decay will face Sami Callihan and Jake Crist. So far it is the only match announced for this week. You can find spoilers from this weekend’s tapings here.