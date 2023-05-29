wrestling / News
UPDATED: Two Matches Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
UPDATE: Impact has also announced that Jody Threat will face Dani Luna on this Thursday’s episode. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna
* The Decay vs. Sami Callihan & Jake Crist
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
SUBCULTURE's @DaniLuna_pro takes on @JodyThreat#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/moGFLOBPPR
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 29, 2023
Original: Impact Wrestling has announced a tag team match for this week’s episode on AXS TV, as Decay will face Sami Callihan and Jake Crist. So far it is the only match announced for this week. You can find spoilers from this weekend’s tapings here.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
DECAY's @steveofcrazzy and @Taurusoriginal vs @TheSamiCallihan & @TheJakeCrist #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/PafzzlLWN2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 29, 2023
