December 26th Episode of WWE RAW Likely To Be A ‘Best Of’ Show

December 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo Image Credit: WWE

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the December 26th episode of RAW will likely be a ‘best of’ episode, although that hasn’t been confirmed. There is no taping scheduled for December 26, as all of the events on that day are live events. Meanwhile, tonight’s taping in Des Moines will just be the live episode.

It’s possible that WWE will announce their plans during tonight’s episode.

