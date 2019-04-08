Decision To Put Universal Title Match At Start Of Wrestlemania Was Made Last Minute

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the decision to make the Universal title match between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar was made at the very last minute. He suggested that the match was moved the the start of the show as the show was taking place. Hulk Hogan was delivering his opening promo and apparently had no idea that Paul Heyman was set to introduce Lesnar next.

Meltzer said: “The show had already started. They rearranged the order of the matches to put that match on first after the show had already started. It was already 5:30 local time when the switch was made to put that on first. Hogan when he did the promo had no idea what Paul Heyman was doing walking out because when Hogan was told what he was supposed to do, his little schtick, that wasn’t gonna happen. I guess nobody told him they switched it. So Hogan had no idea what was going on.“