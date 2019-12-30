Defendants in Jim Cornette Lawsuit Now Selling ‘Clownette’ T-Shirt

– The defendants in the lawsuit filed by Jim Cornette for using his name without permission aren’t backing down, releasing a new “Clownette” shirt for sale. As you may recall, Cornette filed a lawsuit last week against The Indy Connection, owner William Molnar, G-Raver, and Shopify over a shirt featuring a bloodied and tortured Cornette with the phrase “F**k Jim Cornette” on it. Cornette argued that the shirt was unauthorized and used his likeness without his permission, and then began selling the shirt on his own site with proceeds going to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

Undeterred, The Indy Connection is now selling a “Clownette” shirt that features Cornette’s face made up to look like a clown. The shirt is already sold out and will begin shipping on January 16th.

No comment from Cornette as of yet.