DEFY Aftermath Results 3.15.25: New World Champion Crowned In Tournament

DEFY Aftermath featured a tournament to crown a new World Champion on Saturday. The promotion sent along the following results from the Seattle, Washington show:

* DEFY Super 8XGP Tournament First Round Mach: Clark Connors defeats LaBron Kozone, Marcus Mathers, and Titus Alexander

* DEFY Super 8XGP Tournament First Round Mach: Starboy Charlie defeats Bishop Kaun, Evan Rivers, and Jordan Oasis

* Midnight Heat def. The Flamin’ Aces

* DEFY To Survive Match: Rhio def. Anna Beretta, Brooke Havok, Danika Della Rouge, Liiza Hall, Nicole Matthews, Tara Zep, and Vert Vixen

* Double Chain Match: C4 def. The Bollywood Boyz

* DEFY Super 8XGP Tournament World Championship FinalsL Clark Connors def. Starboy Charlie