wrestling / News
DEFY Blueprint Results 12.29.24: KENTA Defends DEFY World Title, More
DEFY Wrestling held its latest show Blueprint on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Seattle show, which aired on Triller TV+, below per Fightful:
* The Bollywood Boyz def. Super Crazy & Sonico
* Marcus Mathers def. Evan Rivers. Mathers then challenged Nick Wayne to a match at a future show.
* Viva Van def. Nicole Matthews, Amira, Sandra Moone, and Megan Bayne
* The Outrunners def. Midnight Heat. The Outrunners teased a return after the match.
* Joey Janela def. Cody Chhun. Paul Walter Hauser issued a challenge to Joey Janela after the fact for DEFY Hundredth.
* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match: Sinner & Saint def. Los Desperados
* DEFY World Championship Match: KENTA def. Schaff. Ricky Starks confronted KENTA post-match.
Yes! ECW legend Super Crazy is in tag action to open #DefyBlueprint! pic.twitter.com/bQNgi4PCZB
— TrillerTV (@FiteTV) December 30, 2024
RICKY STARKS has arrived in DEFY ! #DEFYBLUEPRINT pic.twitter.com/ttswhhkGC3
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) December 30, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone On AEW Booking Shows At Hammerstein Ballroom, Hopes They Return
- Matt Hardy on Wrestlers Dealing With Online Criticism, Mercedes Mone Finding Her Way In AEW
- Adam Copeland Says He and FTR Are Going After Every AEW Title, Says It’s Time To Make a Difference
- Bully Ray Recalls a Time When Vince McMahon Made Him Feel Paralyzed With Fear