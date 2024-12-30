DEFY Blueprint Results 12.29.24: KENTA Defends DEFY World Title, More

DEFY Wrestling held its latest show Blueprint on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Seattle show, which aired on Triller TV+, below per Fightful:

* The Bollywood Boyz def. Super Crazy & Sonico

* Marcus Mathers def. Evan Rivers. Mathers then challenged Nick Wayne to a match at a future show.

* Viva Van def. Nicole Matthews, Amira, Sandra Moone, and Megan Bayne

* The Outrunners def. Midnight Heat. The Outrunners teased a return after the match.

* Joey Janela def. Cody Chhun. Paul Walter Hauser issued a challenge to Joey Janela after the fact for DEFY Hundredth.

* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match: Sinner & Saint def. Los Desperados

* DEFY World Championship Match: KENTA def. Schaff. Ricky Starks confronted KENTA post-match.

