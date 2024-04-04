DEFY Can’t Deny It Results 4.4.24: KENTA Takes On Gringo Loco, More

DEFY Wrestling held its Can’t Deny It show on Thursday night with KENTA competing and more. You can see the results below for the Philadelphia show, courtesy of Fightful:

* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match: The Bollywood Boyz def. Man Like DeReiss & Michael Oku

* CCK def. Moonlight Express

* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: Vert Vixen def. Jazmin Allure and Trish Adora

* DEFY Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championshipo BMF Battle Royal: Schaff def. Charles Crowley, Galeno Del Mal, Gene Munny, LJ Cleary, Luke Jacobs, Ricky Knight Jr. and Shota

* C4XKC def. Sovereign and Team Dragon Gate

* DEFY World Championship Match: KENTA def. Gringo Loco

I’ve never seen a more appropriate “You Sick Fuck!” chant than during this double wet willy spot. #defycollective pic.twitter.com/R9YavTjVRQ — Willow Raven (@__willowraven) April 4, 2024