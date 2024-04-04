wrestling / News

DEFY Can’t Deny It Results 4.4.24: KENTA Takes On Gringo Loco, More

April 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DEFY Can't Deny It Image Credit: DEFY

DEFY Wrestling held its Can’t Deny It show on Thursday night with KENTA competing and more. You can see the results below for the Philadelphia show, courtesy of Fightful:

* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match: The Bollywood Boyz def. Man Like DeReiss & Michael Oku

* CCK def. Moonlight Express

* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: Vert Vixen def. Jazmin Allure and Trish Adora

* DEFY Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championshipo BMF Battle Royal: Schaff def. Charles Crowley, Galeno Del Mal, Gene Munny, LJ Cleary, Luke Jacobs, Ricky Knight Jr. and Shota

* C4XKC def. Sovereign and Team Dragon Gate

* DEFY World Championship Match: KENTA def. Gringo Loco

