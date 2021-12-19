wrestling / News

DEFY Dark Horse Results: New Interim Champion Crowned

December 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DEFY Dark Horse

DEFY Wrestling saw a new interim champion crowned at its Dark Horse event in Seattle over the weekend. You can see the results from Saturday night’s show below, per Fightful:

* Street Fight: Schaff def. No Way

* Titus Alexander def. Ethan HD and Vinnie Massaro

* PCW ULTRA Women’s Championship Match: Viva Van (c) def. Riea Von Slasher

* Nick Wayne def. Blake Christian

* DEFY Tag Team Championships Match: The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) def. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) (c) by DQ

* Lio Rush def. Carlos Romo

* DEFY Interim Championship Match: Christopher Daniels def. Brody King to win the title.

