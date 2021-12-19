DEFY Dark Horse Results: New Interim Champion Crowned

DEFY Wrestling saw a new interim champion crowned at its Dark Horse event in Seattle over the weekend. You can see the results from Saturday night’s show below, per Fightful:

* Street Fight: Schaff def. No Way

I’m bummed @MadKing1981 couldn’t make it last night, but Defy did not disappoint! @defyNW #DEFYDarkHorse pic.twitter.com/x07X3x0wDh — That guy you know from work who likes wrestling (@DefyFan253) December 19, 2021

* Titus Alexander def. Ethan HD and Vinnie Massaro

* PCW ULTRA Women’s Championship Match: Viva Van (c) def. Riea Von Slasher

* Nick Wayne def. Blake Christian

* DEFY Tag Team Championships Match: The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) def. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) (c) by DQ

* Lio Rush def. Carlos Romo

* DEFY Interim Championship Match: Christopher Daniels def. Brody King to win the title.