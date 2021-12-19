wrestling / News
DEFY Dark Horse Results: New Interim Champion Crowned
DEFY Wrestling saw a new interim champion crowned at its Dark Horse event in Seattle over the weekend. You can see the results from Saturday night’s show below, per Fightful:
* Street Fight: Schaff def. No Way
I’m bummed @MadKing1981 couldn’t make it last night, but Defy did not disappoint! @defyNW #DEFYDarkHorse pic.twitter.com/x07X3x0wDh
— That guy you know from work who likes wrestling (@DefyFan253) December 19, 2021
* Titus Alexander def. Ethan HD and Vinnie Massaro
* PCW ULTRA Women’s Championship Match: Viva Van (c) def. Riea Von Slasher
What a title match! @defyNW @RieaVonSlasher @HellBentVixen #DEFYDarkHorse pic.twitter.com/whY3Ay7iNh
— That guy you know from work who likes wrestling (@DefyFan253) December 19, 2021
* Nick Wayne def. Blake Christian
No caption needed @nickwayne21 @defyNW #DEFYDarkHorse pic.twitter.com/PaBX6QReZ8
— That guy you know from work who likes wrestling (@DefyFan253) December 19, 2021
* DEFY Tag Team Championships Match: The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) def. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) (c) by DQ
* Lio Rush def. Carlos Romo
THE ALL MIGHTY @IamLioRush #DEFYDarkHorse pic.twitter.com/IDHXQGU2vR
— J a k e (@JakeInRealLife) December 19, 2021
* DEFY Interim Championship Match: Christopher Daniels def. Brody King to win the title.
Main event @facdaniels v @Brodyxking for DEFY Interim championship #Defydarkhorse pic.twitter.com/uK2bNrTeDY
— Joey Defy (@JoeyDefy) December 19, 2021
