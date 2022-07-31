DEFY Death from Above Results 7.22.22: Christopher Daniels vs. Ortiz, More

DEFY Wrestling held their latest show Death From Above on Saturday night with Christopher Daniels facing Ortiz and more. The company sent along the results from the Tacoma, Washington show which you can check out below:

* No Way Jose defeated Ethan HD

* Cody Chhun defeated Adriel Noctis

* Guillermo Rosas defeated Levi Cooper

* Su Yung defeated Rebel Kel

c o r e m e m o r è@defyNW #defyance#deathfromabove pic.twitter.com/9cdEpVM8yh — s ü y ü n g (@realsuyung) July 30, 2022

* Mumbai Street Fight: The Bollywood Boyz defeated Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl)

* DEFY Interim World Championship Match: Christopher Daniels defeated Ortiz

The company’s next show takes place on August 20th in Seattle at Washington Hall.