wrestling / News
DEFY Final Fantasy Results: Minoru Suzuki Beats Joey Janela
DEFY Wrestling held their event Final Fantasy last night at Washington Hall in Seattle. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* DEFY PrimoLucha Title Scramble Match: Kevin Blackwood def. Guillermo Rosas (c) and Cody Chhun and Eddie Pearl and Evan Rivers and Miles Deville
* DEFY Women’s Title Match: Marina Shafir (c) def. Kylie Rae
* BMF Battle Royal: Steve Migs def. Alan Angels and Casey Ferreira and Elliot Tyler and Liiza Hall and Matt Brannigan and Mike Santiago and Randy Myers and Rebel Kel and Ricky Gibson and Schaff
* LaBron Kozone def. Vaughn Vertigo
* DEFY Tag Team Title Match: Sinner And Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) (w/Evan Rivers) (c) def. Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee)
* Minoru Suzuki def. Joey Janela
.@suzuki_D_minoru and @JANELABABY returned fire last night at @defyNW. 🔥
Catch the #defyfatal replay now with your TrillerTV+ subscription 📺 pic.twitter.com/6F3d6WhLpT
— TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) May 17, 2025
@ImSteveMigs wins BMF Battle Royal in honor of @KVNDRS2000 at tonight’s #DEFYFATAL pic.twitter.com/xpYoVx5v9z
— JoeyDefy (@JoeyDefy) May 17, 2025
Everyone Cheer
#WWEID 's
@IamKylieRae
is Here!!
📸 @defyNW on TrillerTV pic.twitter.com/GSU0UxWykn
— Dino🐺C🤘 (@NVhowlingWolves) May 17, 2025
Kevin Blackwood lands a stomp on Eddie Pearl to win the Scramble Match and is now the NEW #DEFY Primolucha Champion!! #defyfatal pic.twitter.com/ZT6ugaL9dm
— Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) May 17, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Reflects on ‘Horrible’ WWE Brawl For All Tournament
- Hulk Hogan Compares Boos At Raw Netflix Premiere To Rock & John Cena’s Crowd Reactions
- Note On Expected Participants In Anarchy in the Arena Match For AEW Double Or Nothing
- Kayla Becker On Her Problem With Working For Vince McMahon, Says Things Were Better When Triple H Took Over