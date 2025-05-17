DEFY Final Fantasy Results: Minoru Suzuki Beats Joey Janela

May 17, 2025 | Posted by

DEFY Wrestling held their event Final Fantasy last night at Washington Hall in Seattle. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* DEFY PrimoLucha Title Scramble Match: Kevin Blackwood def. Guillermo Rosas (c) and Cody Chhun and Eddie Pearl and Evan Rivers and Miles Deville

* DEFY Women’s Title Match: Marina Shafir (c) def. Kylie Rae

* BMF Battle Royal: Steve Migs def. Alan Angels and Casey Ferreira and Elliot Tyler and Liiza Hall and Matt Brannigan and Mike Santiago and Randy Myers and Rebel Kel and Ricky Gibson and Schaff

* LaBron Kozone def. Vaughn Vertigo

* DEFY Tag Team Title Match: Sinner And Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) (w/Evan Rivers) (c) def. Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee)

* Minoru Suzuki def. Joey Janela