DEFY Heathens Results 6.24.23: El Hijo Del Vikingo Battles Komander, More
DEFY Wrestling held their latest show Heathens on Saturday, with El Hijo Del Vikingo taking on Komander and more. You can see results from the Portland, Oregon show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship Battle Royal: Schaff (c) def. Curry Man, Eddie Pearl, Levi Cooper, Miles Deville, Ricky Gibson and Sebastian Wolfe
* DEFY Tag Team Championship Mumbai Street Fight: The Bollywood Boyz def. The Second Gear Crew
* Cody Chhun def. Arez
* Vert Vixen & Viva Van def. Amira & Tara Zep
* DEFY Prima Lucha Championship Match: Gringo Loco def. Aramis and Laredo Kid
* El Hijo del Vikingo def. Komander
