DEFY Hundredth Results: Ricochet Makes Surprise Appearance, Ricky Starks Wins World Title
DEFY Hundredth, their eight year anniversary event, happened last night at Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. Here are results, via Fightful:
* DEFY Tag Team Championships – Six Man Tag Team Ladder Match: The Sovereign (Evan Rivers, Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) (c) defeat Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco & Latigo)
* Ricochet made a surprise appearance to Swerve Strickland’s music. He insulted DEFY until Swerve appeared and hit him with a House Call to chase him away.
* The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) def. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)
* Nick Wayne def. Marcus Mathers
* DEFY Women’s Championship: Marina Shafir (c) def. Zamaya
* Seattle Street Fight: Paul Walter Hauser def. Joey Janela
* Amerikan Gunz (Ethan HD & Mike Santiago) def. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)
* DEFY World Championship: Ricky Starks def. KENTA (c) to win the title
