DEFY Kings of Crash Results 2.21.20: Jeff Cobb in Action, New Champion Crowned

DEFY Wrestling held their Kings of Crash show on Friday night in Seattle, Washington highlights by Jeff Cobb competing, DEFY Championship change and more. The promotion sent along the results, as you can see below:

* Sonico defeated Black Danger

* Rebel Kel defeated Danika Della Rouge

* DEFY Tag Team Champions 4 Minutes of Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) defeated Damian 666 & Guillermo Rosas

* Jeff Cobb defeated Cody Chhun

* Judas Icarus defeated King Khash, Eli Surge, & Travis Williams

* Anthoney Bowens defeated Jet Knight

* CRASH Tag Team Champions Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf defeated Amerikan Gunz (Mike Santiago & Ethan HD)

* Ravenous Randy Meyers defeated DEFY World Champion SCHAFF to win the DEFY Championship.

The promotion’s next show is an all-ages event on March 29th at Washington Hall in Seattle. You can find out more here.