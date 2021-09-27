wrestling / News
DEFY Mad Kingdom Results: Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance, More
DEFY Wrestling saw a surprise appearance from Jon Moxley, who competed in the main event of Saturday night’s Mad Kingdom show. The show took place in Seattle, Washington and saw Moxley step in for Eddie Kingston after Kingston was unable to appear due to an undisclosed injury suffered at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last Wednesday.
You can see the results below, courtesy of DEFY:
* Ethan HD defeated Jordan Oliver
* Danika Della Rouge went to a no-contest with Rebel Kel
* Christopher Daniels defeated Titus Alexander
* DEFY Tag Team Championships Loser Leaves DEFY Match: 4 Minutes Of Heat defeated Cody Chhun & Nick Wayne
* The Cook Brothers (Brian Cook & Kevin Cook) defeated Guillermo Rosas & Leon Negro
* Jon Moxley defeated Schaff
DEFY’s next show is October 9th in Portland, Oregon with Eddie Kingston, BRODY KING, Killer Kelly, SCHAFF, The Bollywood Boyz, Viva Van and more.
