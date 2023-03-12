wrestling / News

DEFY On Top Results 3.11.23: Top Flight, Action Andretti & More In Action

March 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DEFY On Top Image Credit: DEFY Wrestling

DEFY Wrestling held its On Top show on Saturday night with Top Flight in action and more. The promotion sent along the following results from the Seatttle show:

* Action Andretti def. Guillermo Rosas
* Top Flight def. The Midnight Heat
* Jody Threat def. Danika Diehard. Nicole Matthews returned to the US with an appearance after the match.
* Artemis Spencer def. Clark Connors and Cody Chhun
* The Bollywood Boyz def. KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight
* BMF Pacific Northwest Championship Street Fight: SCHAFF def. HOMICIDE

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Defy Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading