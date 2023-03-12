DEFY On Top Results 3.11.23: Top Flight, Action Andretti & More In Action

DEFY Wrestling held its On Top show on Saturday night with Top Flight in action and more. The promotion sent along the following results from the Seatttle show:

* Action Andretti def. Guillermo Rosas

* Top Flight def. The Midnight Heat

* Jody Threat def. Danika Diehard. Nicole Matthews returned to the US with an appearance after the match.

* Artemis Spencer def. Clark Connors and Cody Chhun

* The Bollywood Boyz def. KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight

* BMF Pacific Northwest Championship Street Fight: SCHAFF def. HOMICIDE