wrestling / News
DEFY On Top Results 3.11.23: Top Flight, Action Andretti & More In Action
March 12, 2023 | Posted by
DEFY Wrestling held its On Top show on Saturday night with Top Flight in action and more. The promotion sent along the following results from the Seatttle show:
* Action Andretti def. Guillermo Rosas
* Top Flight def. The Midnight Heat
* Jody Threat def. Danika Diehard. Nicole Matthews returned to the US with an appearance after the match.
* Artemis Spencer def. Clark Connors and Cody Chhun
* The Bollywood Boyz def. KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight
* BMF Pacific Northwest Championship Street Fight: SCHAFF def. HOMICIDE
