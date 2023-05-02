wrestling / News
DEFY and PROGRESS To Host Joint Show Ahead Of Forbidden Door 2
A recent tweet from DEFY Wrestling announced that the promotion will be teaming with PROGRESS Wrestling to hold their own crossover show in advance of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 on June 25th. SMASH and FEMMES FATALES will also host an earlier event at the same venue. Fans will be able to take advantage of the event’s proximity to the Scotiabank Arena if they are in Toronto for Forbidden Door 2 or avail themselves of a free showing of the PPV following the DEFY/PROGRESS show. The tweet from DEFY states:
🌐 BREAKING 🌐
🏴SAVE THE DATE!!
🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦DEFY x PROGRESS unite in TORONTO on Sunday, June 25th with a show right before AEW / NJPW “Forbidden Door”!
Our friends at SMASH share the stage with FEMMES FATALES
Stay tuned for Ticket information!
#DEFYworldwide #DEFYxPROGRESS
You can see the original social media post below.
