DEFY Spirit Wc Full Results 07.28.2023: Vert Vixen vs. Maki Itoh Title Headliner Match, More

August 1, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: DEFY Wrestling

The DEFY Spirit Wc show was hosted by DEFY Wrestling on July 28 in Seattle, WA. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) as well as some highlights below.

* Marina Shafir defeated Liiza Hall

* Amira defeated Zamaya

* Trish Adora defeated Cat Power

* Dulce Tormenta & Rebel Kel defeated Bambi Hall & TFA

* Seattle Street Fight Match: Allie Katch defeated Nicole Matthews

* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: Vert Vixen defeated Maki Itoh

