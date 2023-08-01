wrestling / News
DEFY Spirit Wc Full Results 07.28.2023: Vert Vixen vs. Maki Itoh Title Headliner Match, More
The DEFY Spirit Wc show was hosted by DEFY Wrestling on July 28 in Seattle, WA. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) as well as some highlights below.
* Marina Shafir defeated Liiza Hall
* Amira defeated Zamaya
* Trish Adora defeated Cat Power
* Dulce Tormenta & Rebel Kel defeated Bambi Hall & TFA
* Seattle Street Fight Match: Allie Katch defeated Nicole Matthews
* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: Vert Vixen defeated Maki Itoh
It was a kick ass moment!!#SPIRITWC https://t.co/ELEFEeSFzx pic.twitter.com/87sCEu2EeX
— Ally Nicole (@allynicole456) July 30, 2023
First of all, if you’re a wrestling fan in the PNW, you can’t miss the next #SpiritWC show, the first show was 🔥
Second, I’ve seen hundreds of matches live, and @nmatthewsninja v. @AllieKATCH was one of my favorite matches I’ve ever seen. Two of the best in the world. @defyNW pic.twitter.com/8uwm4fpnP5
— Justin Hyland (@heavyjustin58) July 29, 2023
Yep…. Shit getting crazy in this street fight #SpiritWC pic.twitter.com/gUZkn0WZ6W
— Tina Keys (@sapphieangel008) July 29, 2023
