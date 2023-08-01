DEFY Spirit Wc Full Results 07.28.2023: Vert Vixen vs. Maki Itoh Title Headliner Match, More

The DEFY Spirit Wc show was hosted by DEFY Wrestling on July 28 in Seattle, WA. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) as well as some highlights below.

* Marina Shafir defeated Liiza Hall

* Amira defeated Zamaya

* Trish Adora defeated Cat Power

* Dulce Tormenta & Rebel Kel defeated Bambi Hall & TFA

* Seattle Street Fight Match: Allie Katch defeated Nicole Matthews

* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: Vert Vixen defeated Maki Itoh

First of all, if you’re a wrestling fan in the PNW, you can’t miss the next #SpiritWC show, the first show was 🔥

Second, I’ve seen hundreds of matches live, and @nmatthewsninja v. @AllieKATCH was one of my favorite matches I’ve ever seen. Two of the best in the world. @defyNW pic.twitter.com/8uwm4fpnP5

— Justin Hyland (@heavyjustin58) July 29, 2023