DEFY The Juice Results 5.5.23: Nick Wayne Defends World Title, More

DEFY Wrestling held its latest show The Juice on Friday with Nick Wayne in action and more. The promotion sent along the results from the Tacoma, Washington show, and you can check them out below:

* Midnight Heat & Levi Cooper def. Ethan HD, Kris Brady & Malcolm Phlex

* Amira def. Kikyo

* The Bollywood Boyz def. Guillermo Rosas & Juventud Guerrera and Sinner And Saint

* Artemis Spencer def. Cody Chhun

* Nicole Matthews def. Liiza Hall

* DEFY World Championship Match: Nick Wayne def. Arez and Gringo Loco