DEFY The Realest Results: Nick Wayne Battles Swerve Strickland, More
DEFY The Realest took place on Saturday night, featuring Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland and more. You can check out the full results from the Seattle show below, per Cagematch.net:
* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: Vert Vixen def. Miyu Yamashita
* The Bollywood Boyz def. Ethan HD & Miles Deville
* Cody Chhun def. Michael Oku
* Marina Shafir def. Nicole Matthews
* Gauntlet Match: Christopher Daniels def. Evan Rivers and Judas Icarus and Randy Myers
* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & Guillermo Rosas def. Midnight Heat & Levi Cooper
* DEFY World Championship Match: Nick Wayne def. Swerve Strickland. After the match, a rematch betwen Strickland vs. Wayne was set for AEW Dynamite in July.
This was an amazing collision. Glad both guys were ok after. @defyNW pic.twitter.com/2kB0BjQkm6
— Scotty Nobelt (@scottynobelt) April 9, 2023