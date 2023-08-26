wrestling / News

DEFY The Splended & The Vile Results 8.26.23: KENTA Retains Title in Headliner

August 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
DEFY Wrestling 8-26-2023- KENTA Image Credit: DEFY Wrestling

– DEFY Wrestling presented its The Splendid & The Vile show earlier today at the Electric Ballroom in London. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship Match: Schaff (c) beat Gabriel Kidd by disqualification to retain the belt.
* Gene Munny & Session Moth Martina beat Lizzy Evo & LJ Cleary
* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: Vert Vixen (c) beat Hyan to retain her title.
* DEFY Tag Team Championships Match: The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) (c) beat The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) to retain the tag titles.
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. (c) defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr. to retain his title.
* Nick Wayne was victorious over KC Navarro.
* DEFY World Championship Match: KENTA (c) beat Mark Haskins (w/ Vicky Haskins) to retain the title.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Defy Wrestling, KENTA, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading