DEFY The Splended & The Vile Results 8.26.23: KENTA Retains Title in Headliner
– DEFY Wrestling presented its The Splendid & The Vile show earlier today at the Electric Ballroom in London. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:
* Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship Match: Schaff (c) beat Gabriel Kidd by disqualification to retain the belt.
* Gene Munny & Session Moth Martina beat Lizzy Evo & LJ Cleary
* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: Vert Vixen (c) beat Hyan to retain her title.
* DEFY Tag Team Championships Match: The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) (c) beat The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) to retain the tag titles.
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. (c) defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr. to retain his title.
* Nick Wayne was victorious over KC Navarro.
* DEFY World Championship Match: KENTA (c) beat Mark Haskins (w/ Vicky Haskins) to retain the title.
