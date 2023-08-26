– DEFY Wrestling presented its The Splendid & The Vile show earlier today at the Electric Ballroom in London. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship Match: Schaff (c) beat Gabriel Kidd by disqualification to retain the belt.

* Gene Munny & Session Moth Martina beat Lizzy Evo & LJ Cleary

* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: Vert Vixen (c) beat Hyan to retain her title.

* DEFY Tag Team Championships Match: The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) (c) beat The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) to retain the tag titles.

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. (c) defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr. to retain his title.

* Nick Wayne was victorious over KC Navarro.

* DEFY World Championship Match: KENTA (c) beat Mark Haskins (w/ Vicky Haskins) to retain the title.