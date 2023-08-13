wrestling / News
DEFY Violent Minds Results 8.12.23: Super 8XGP Finals, More
DEFY Violent Minds took place on Saturday night in Seattle, featuring the finals of the Super 8XGP and more. The promotion sent along the following results from the show:
* Tom Lawlor defeated Shigehiro Irie
* Artemis Spencer defeated Ninja Mack
* Guillermo Rosas defeated Casey Ferreira
* The Sovereign defeated Midnight Heat
* Judas Icarus defeated Titus Alexander
* Nicole Matthews defeated Masha Slamovich
* Super 8XGP Finals: Cody Chhun defeated Clark Connors
Upcoming DEFY events
Saturday, August 26th – Electric Ballroom, Camden United Kingdom
Saturday, August 26th – Lariat Bar, White Center WA
Saturday, September 23rd – Washington Hall, Seattle WA
Friday, October 13th – SUNDOME, Yakima WA
@ArtySpence aggressive AF tonight and were here for it! @defyNW pic.twitter.com/b3f8leOD87
— 1neGiantLeap (@1neGiantLeap) August 13, 2023
@ClassicChhun v @ClarkConnors was a fight. Both these dudes.
Congrats to Cody Fkn Chhun! @defyNW pic.twitter.com/bMl8Pg5mzT
— 1neGiantLeap (@1neGiantLeap) August 13, 2023
