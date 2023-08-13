wrestling / News

DEFY Violent Minds Results 8.12.23: Super 8XGP Finals, More

August 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DEFY Violent Minds Image Credit: DEFY Wrestling

DEFY Violent Minds took place on Saturday night in Seattle, featuring the finals of the Super 8XGP and more. The promotion sent along the following results from the show:

* Tom Lawlor defeated Shigehiro Irie
* Artemis Spencer defeated Ninja Mack
* Guillermo Rosas defeated Casey Ferreira
* The Sovereign defeated Midnight Heat
* Judas Icarus defeated Titus Alexander
* Nicole Matthews defeated Masha Slamovich
* Super 8XGP Finals: Cody Chhun defeated Clark Connors

Upcoming DEFY events
Saturday, August 26th – Electric Ballroom, Camden United Kingdom
Saturday, August 26th – Lariat Bar, White Center WA
Saturday, September 23rd – Washington Hall, Seattle WA
Friday, October 13th – SUNDOME, Yakima WA

