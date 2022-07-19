wrestling / News
DEFY The World Is Yours Results: Konosuke Takeshita Takes On Davey Richards, More
DEFY Wrestling held its two-night The World Is Yours event over the weekend, with Konosuke Takeshita vs. Davey Richards and more. You can see the results below from the shows, which took place in Seattle, Washington o9n July 16th and 17th, per Cagematch.net:
Night One
* Christopher Daniels & Swerve Strickland def. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)
* Vert Vixen def. Ava Lawless
* DEFY Tag Team Championships Match: The Bollywood Boyz def. Midnight Heat and Eddie Kingston & Schaff
* Ethan HD def. Levi Cooper
* Big Damo def. Kaun
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Davey Richards
Welcome to @defyNW @Takesoup The spotlight is on you, kid. pic.twitter.com/MRidvtvAYJ
— Josh Shot Photo (@Joshshotphoto) July 17, 2022
Night Two
* DEFY Tag Team Championships Match: Christopher Daniels & Swerve Strickland def. The Bollywood Boyz
#AndNew DEFY Worldwide Tag champs:
Christopher Daniels and Swerve Strickland
📸: @1800WestSmith pic.twitter.com/04Ej064JsP
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) July 18, 2022
* Eddie Kingston def. Cody Chhun
Eddie Kingston has some sick Bollywood moves ✊🏾@MadKing1981 @defyNW @AEW
🎥 @dwntwncl pic.twitter.com/f6j8RnbJZz
— Studdz of Bollywood 🇨🇦 🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) July 17, 2022
* Liiza Hall def. Ava Lawless and Kikyo and Vert Vixen
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Schaff
* Midnight Heat def. State Of Emergency
* DEFY To Survive Elimination Match: Davey Richards def. Adam Ryder, Big Damo, Ethan HD, Guillermo Rosas, Kaun, Levi Cooper, and No Way Jose
All I needed was the opportunity
–
To prove myself
–
Thank you @defyNW https://t.co/tGZgCFASYP pic.twitter.com/tAjm0b0XCJ
— K A U N 🇨🇲 (@thekaun) July 18, 2022
