wrestling / News

DEFY The World Is Yours Results: Konosuke Takeshita Takes On Davey Richards, More

July 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DEFY The World Is Yours Image Credit: DEFY Wrestling

DEFY Wrestling held its two-night The World Is Yours event over the weekend, with Konosuke Takeshita vs. Davey Richards and more. You can see the results below from the shows, which took place in Seattle, Washington o9n July 16th and 17th, per Cagematch.net:

Night One

* Christopher Daniels & Swerve Strickland def. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)

* Vert Vixen def. Ava Lawless

* DEFY Tag Team Championships Match: The Bollywood Boyz def. Midnight Heat and Eddie Kingston & Schaff

* Ethan HD def. Levi Cooper

* Big Damo def. Kaun

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Davey Richards

Night Two

* DEFY Tag Team Championships Match: Christopher Daniels & Swerve Strickland def. The Bollywood Boyz

* Eddie Kingston def. Cody Chhun

* Liiza Hall def. Ava Lawless and Kikyo and Vert Vixen

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Schaff

* Midnight Heat def. State Of Emergency

* DEFY To Survive Elimination Match: Davey Richards def. Adam Ryder, Big Damo, Ethan HD, Guillermo Rosas, Kaun, Levi Cooper, and No Way Jose

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Defy Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading