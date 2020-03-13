wrestling / News
DEFY Wrestling and PWG Announce Event Changes Due To Coronavirus
Both DEFY Wrestling and PWG have announced changes to events this month due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Several other independent promotions have cancelled shows as a result of this, including OTT and wXw.
DEFY stated that their show ‘Defyant Ones’, which was set for March 29 in Seattle, has been cancelled. Fans will be contacted soon with more details, including refunds.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced that their show ‘Kobe’, also on the 29th, has been postponed. It was a tribute show for Kobe Bryant and was set to run at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's March 29, 2020, event has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/SKtqv67Wz5
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) March 12, 2020
Due to the restrictive ban on live events in King County announced today by Washington State health officials, DEFY will be forced to CANCEL our Sunday, March 29th show THE DEFYANT ONES.
Ticket holders will be contacted directly via email with additional information and options. https://t.co/yGsYgJDZV0
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) March 12, 2020