DEFY Wrestling and PWG Announce Event Changes Due To Coronavirus

Both DEFY Wrestling and PWG have announced changes to events this month due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Several other independent promotions have cancelled shows as a result of this, including OTT and wXw.

DEFY stated that their show ‘Defyant Ones’, which was set for March 29 in Seattle, has been cancelled. Fans will be contacted soon with more details, including refunds.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced that their show ‘Kobe’, also on the 29th, has been postponed. It was a tribute show for Kobe Bryant and was set to run at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles.

