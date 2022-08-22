wrestling / News

DEFY Wrestling Doomsayers Results 8.20.22: Tag Team Titles Change Hands, More

August 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DEFY Wrestling

DEFY Wrestling held their latest show, Doomsayers, on Saturday night with a DEFY Tag Team Championship match and more. You can see the results from the Seattle show below, per Cagematch.net:

* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match: Midnight Heat def. Christopher Daniels & Swerve Strickland and The Bollywood Boyz

* Bobby Fish def. Yuya Uemura

* Coyote Azteca def. Halcon Negro

* Killer Kelly def. Ava Lawless

* Guillermo Rosas def. Adriel Noctis and La Estrella

* Cody Chhun def. Alex Shelley

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Defy Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading