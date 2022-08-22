DEFY Wrestling Doomsayers Results 8.20.22: Tag Team Titles Change Hands, More

DEFY Wrestling held their latest show, Doomsayers, on Saturday night with a DEFY Tag Team Championship match and more. You can see the results from the Seattle show below, per Cagematch.net:

* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match: Midnight Heat def. Christopher Daniels & Swerve Strickland and The Bollywood Boyz

* Bobby Fish def. Yuya Uemura

* Coyote Azteca def. Halcon Negro

* Killer Kelly def. Ava Lawless

* Guillermo Rosas def. Adriel Noctis and La Estrella

* Cody Chhun def. Alex Shelley

There’s only one word to describe @defyNW Special. First of many nights with Defy. pic.twitter.com/I2IkGJgFSr — Travis K. (@TravisKauth) August 21, 2022