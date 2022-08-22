wrestling / News
DEFY Wrestling Doomsayers Results 8.20.22: Tag Team Titles Change Hands, More
DEFY Wrestling held their latest show, Doomsayers, on Saturday night with a DEFY Tag Team Championship match and more. You can see the results from the Seattle show below, per Cagematch.net:
* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match: Midnight Heat def. Christopher Daniels & Swerve Strickland and The Bollywood Boyz
* Bobby Fish def. Yuya Uemura
* Coyote Azteca def. Halcon Negro
* Killer Kelly def. Ava Lawless
* Guillermo Rosas def. Adriel Noctis and La Estrella
* Cody Chhun def. Alex Shelley
Kicking off @defyNW #Doomsayer it’s @realKILLERkross @Lady_Scarlett13 ⏳⌛️ pic.twitter.com/X2dnRpt64o
— JoeyDefy (@JoeyDefy) August 21, 2022
Dude. The @BollywoodBoyz are over like rover with the @defyNW crowd. pic.twitter.com/D6CpYIDnYd
— Headlocked Comics – @ECCC (@HeadlockedComic) August 21, 2022
There’s only one word to describe @defyNW
Special.
First of many nights with Defy. pic.twitter.com/I2IkGJgFSr
— Travis K. (@TravisKauth) August 21, 2022
Post main event, Christopher Daniels signs a contract thinking it's a rematch for the tag team titles but it's actually a 1 v 1 match for the DEFY title! October 8 in Portland @swerveconfident v @facdaniels ! @defyNW #defydoomsayers pic.twitter.com/rGUpceUoVC
— Manny (@BeastModeManny) August 21, 2022