DEFY Wrestling Hell Bent Results: Eddie Kingston vs. Rocky Romero, More

DEFY Wrestling held their latest show Hell Bent on Thursday night in Los Angeles, California featuring Eddie Kingston vs. Rocky Romero and more. You can check out the full results below, per Fightful:

* Christopher Daniels def. Daniel Garcia

* Super Panda def. Adriel Noctis and Jordan Oasis

* Viva Van def. Sandra Moone

* Eddie Kingston def. Rocky Romero

Breaking: NJPW’s Rocky Romero replaces Calvin Tankman (Due to flight cancellations) at tonight’s HELL BENT in Los Angeles! He will face Eddie Kingston! A handful of tickets are left at https://t.co/DFWDGP0JAR pic.twitter.com/FhieeTkvdu — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) October 14, 2021

* La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) def. Matt Vandagriff & Titus Alexander

* Kevin Blackwood def. Yuya Uemura

* DEFY Tag Team Championships: Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) (c) def. The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)