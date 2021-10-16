wrestling / News

DEFY Wrestling Hell Bent Results: Eddie Kingston vs. Rocky Romero, More

October 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DEFY Wrestling

DEFY Wrestling held their latest show Hell Bent on Thursday night in Los Angeles, California featuring Eddie Kingston vs. Rocky Romero and more. You can check out the full results below, per Fightful:

* Christopher Daniels def. Daniel Garcia

* Super Panda def. Adriel Noctis and Jordan Oasis

* Viva Van def. Sandra Moone

* Eddie Kingston def. Rocky Romero

* La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) def. Matt Vandagriff & Titus Alexander

* Kevin Blackwood def. Yuya Uemura

* DEFY Tag Team Championships: Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) (c) def. The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Defy Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading