DEFY Wrestling Marauders Results: Homicide Wins Street Fight Main Event

DEFY Wrestling held their event Marauders last night at Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington, with Homicide in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* DEFY Tag Team Championships: Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) (c) def. NDS (Levy Cruise & Rylie Jackson)

* Richard Holliday def. Jordan Oasis

* Nick Wayne def. Titus Alexander

* Jacob Fatu vs. Jeff Cobb went to a no contest

* El Phantasmo def. Sonico

* PCW ULTRA Women’s Championship: Viva Van (c) def. Allie Katch

* Street Fight: Homicide def. Ethan HD