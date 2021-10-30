wrestling / News
DEFY Wrestling Marauders Results: Homicide Wins Street Fight Main Event
DEFY Wrestling held their event Marauders last night at Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington, with Homicide in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
* DEFY Tag Team Championships: Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) (c) def. NDS (Levy Cruise & Rylie Jackson)
* Richard Holliday def. Jordan Oasis
* Nick Wayne def. Titus Alexander
* Jacob Fatu vs. Jeff Cobb went to a no contest
* El Phantasmo def. Sonico
* PCW ULTRA Women’s Championship: Viva Van (c) def. Allie Katch
* Street Fight: Homicide def. Ethan HD
Another trailblazer of a match between Nick Wayne and Titus Alexander @nickwayne21 @RealTitus115 @defyNW. These two are the future of wrestling #defy pic.twitter.com/3H5Re3od1K
— Travis Hoehn (@mrt909) October 30, 2021
Main Event Time! Legend in the house! @defyNW @REALEthanHD #DEFYMarauders pic.twitter.com/38gRAoaX2q
— Justin Hyland (@heavyjustin58) October 30, 2021
@LuchaGhoul with DDT on @elpwrestling #DefyMarauders pic.twitter.com/oxtPMY4QjP
— Mayor of Shoreline (@JoeyDefy) October 30, 2021
ISLAND BOIZ @RealJeffCobb v @SAMOANWEREWOLF 💪🏽💪🏽 #defymarauders pic.twitter.com/Rk2j5dqwK9
— charlie binger (@badabinger) October 30, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Not Interested In Working With Alberto El Patron
- The Godfather Recalls Getting Caught Smoking Pot In An Elevator By Vince McMahon
- Tony Nese On Triple H’s Original Plans For WWE 205 Live, Vince McMahon Taking Control
- More On The End of the AEW – Impact Wrestling Relationship After Bound for Glory