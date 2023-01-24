DEFY Wrestling Results 1.20.23: Marina Shafir & Dark Order In Action, More

DEFY Wrestling’s latest show took place over the weekend with Marina Shafir and Dark Order in action, plus more. DEFY sent along the following results from the show, which took place in Tacoma, Washington:

* Artemis Spencer def. Davey Richards

* Hair vs. Hair Match: Guillermo Rosas def. Levi Cooper after Midnight Heat and Cody Chhun interfered.

* Marina Shafir def. Cat Power

* The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds) def. State of Emergency (Sebastian Wolfe & Miles Deville) wth Tara Zep

* Danika Diehard (formerly Danika Della Rouge) def. Amira

* Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) def. The Voro Twins. Randy Myers made the save for the Voro Twins after the match.