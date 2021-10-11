DEFY Wrestling Results: Eddie Kingston & Brody King Team Up, More

DEFY Wrestling held their latest show on Saturday, featuring Eddie Kingston and Brody King teaming up for a No DQ Tornado Tag match and more. The show sent along the results from the show, which took place in Portland, Oregon, and you can see them below:

* Coyote Azteca defeated Alan Extreme

* Titus Alexander defeated Jordan Oasis

* Derrick Shaw defeated Eric Right

* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match: Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl) defeated the Cook Brothers (Kevin and Brian) and TOKOUSO (Juicy Finua and Toa Liona)

* Viva Van defeated Vert Vixen

* No DQ Tornado Tag Match: Eddie Kingston and Brody King defeated SCHAFF and Ethan HD

DEFY’s next events events include:

* Thursday, October 14th at The Lodge Room, Highland Park CA with Eddie Kingston, Christopher Daniels, Daniel Garcia, Midnight Heat, Calvin Tankman and more.

* Friday, October 29th at Washington Hall, Seattle WA with Homicide and more