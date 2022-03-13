wrestling / News
Defy Wrestling Defyant Nights Results: Eddie Kingston, Christopher Daniels & More In Action
Defy Wrestling held its Defyant Nights show on Saturday night in Seattle, Washington featuring matches from Eddie Kingston, Christopher Daniels and more. You can see the results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* Interim DEFY World Championship Match: Christopher Daniels def. Wheeler Yuta
Defyant Nights kicking off with the World Title match! @WheelerYuta @facdaniels @defyNW pic.twitter.com/SgtBIx4yHw
— That guy you know from work who likes wrestling (@DefyFan253) March 13, 2022
* PCW Ultra Women’s Championship Match: Danika Della Rouge def. Viva Van
Welcome back @HellBentVixen! @defyNW missed you! pic.twitter.com/j6BrgIzg9Z
— Derek Lee (@DerekEnderLee) March 13, 2022
* Eddie Kingston def. Big Damo
@DamoMackle welcoming @MadKing1981 to Defyant Nights! @defyNW pic.twitter.com/kK5yAP4ocN
— That guy you know from work who likes wrestling (@DefyFan253) March 13, 2022
* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor beat Kevin Knight
2nd Half Banger Alert. @defyNW @Jet2Flyy @FilthyTomLawlor #defyantnights pic.twitter.com/yAQ7RfVpfS
— Justin Hyland (@heavyjustin58) March 13, 2022
* Defy Tag Team Championship Match: The Bollywood Boyz def. Natural Classics.
* Josef Samael, SCHAFF, and Eddie Kingston def. Eddie Pearl, Ricky Gibson, and Levi Cooper
