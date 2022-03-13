wrestling / News

Defy Wrestling Defyant Nights Results: Eddie Kingston, Christopher Daniels & More In Action

March 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DEFY Wrestling

Defy Wrestling held its Defyant Nights show on Saturday night in Seattle, Washington featuring matches from Eddie Kingston, Christopher Daniels and more. You can see the results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Interim DEFY World Championship Match: Christopher Daniels def. Wheeler Yuta

* PCW Ultra Women’s Championship Match: Danika Della Rouge def. Viva Van

* Eddie Kingston def. Big Damo

* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor beat Kevin Knight

* Defy Tag Team Championship Match: The Bollywood Boyz def. Natural Classics.

* Josef Samael, SCHAFF, and Eddie Kingston def. Eddie Pearl, Ricky Gibson, and Levi Cooper

