DEFY Wrestling Vortex 2025 Results

DEFY Wrestling held their Vortex 2025 event last night at Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) def. Amerikan Gunz (Ethan HD & Mike Santiago)

* Evan Rivers def. Mark Wheeler

* DEFY Women’s Title Match: Marina Shafir (c) def. Vipress

* Joey Janela def. Randy Myers

* Cedric Alexander def. Starboy Charlie

* Megan Bayne def. Nicole Matthews

* DEFY Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Sinner And Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) (c) def. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) [2:1]