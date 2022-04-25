wrestling / News
DEFY Wrestling Wild Ones To Air Live On Pluto TV
April 25, 2022 | Posted by
DEFY Wrestling’s show this weekend is set to air live on Pluto TV. The promotion announced on Monday that its Wild Ones show will air live on the streaming platform for free this Saturday starting at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT, marking their first-ever livestream.
The event will feature Jon Moxley vs. Tom Lawlor with Swerve Strickland, Nick Wayne, Christopher Daniels, Big Damo, and more also set to compete.
BREAKING!!!
We invite you to a SOLD OUT Washington Hall for DEFY's first ever live stream!
You can watch DEFY WILD ONES for FREE on Pluto TV Pro Wrestling (CH 732) on Saturday, April 30 at 11 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Pacific)!https://t.co/4Qx2Bav8Xj pic.twitter.com/BuBnWpVDek
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) April 25, 2022
