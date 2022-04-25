DEFY Wrestling Wild Ones To Air Live On Pluto TV

DEFY Wrestling’s show this weekend is set to air live on Pluto TV. The promotion announced on Monday that its Wild Ones show will air live on the streaming platform for free this Saturday starting at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT, marking their first-ever livestream.

The event will feature Jon Moxley vs. Tom Lawlor with Swerve Strickland, Nick Wayne, Christopher Daniels, Big Damo, and more also set to compete.