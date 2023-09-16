wrestling / News
Deion Sanders Goes Crazy for The Rock’s Appearance on ESPN College GameDay (Video)
– As previously reported, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay yesterday, and he spoke about nearly facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. You can check out some clips of The Rock making his entrance on the show, with analyst and former NFL player Deion Sanders going crazy over The Rock’s appearance. You can check out that clip below.
Following his appearance on ESPN College GameDay, The Rock also made a surprise return to WWE last night on SmackDown.
"THAT'S MY GUY!"@TheRock had Deion Sanders SHOOK 🤩 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/heJgtG48rC
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 16, 2023
Deion hooked up @TheRock with some new shades 😎#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/Xad6LogQPS
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 16, 2023