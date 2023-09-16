wrestling / News

Deion Sanders Goes Crazy for The Rock’s Appearance on ESPN College GameDay (Video)

September 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock WWE Smackdown Austin Theory Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay yesterday, and he spoke about nearly facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. You can check out some clips of The Rock making his entrance on the show, with analyst and former NFL player Deion Sanders going crazy over The Rock’s appearance. You can check out that clip below.

Following his appearance on ESPN College GameDay, The Rock also made a surprise return to WWE last night on SmackDown.


