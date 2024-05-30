wrestling / News
Deion Sanders Reunites With Goldberg, Recalls Locker Room Wrestling Matches
Deion Sanders recently reunited with Goldberg and recalled how there used to be wrestling matches in the Atlanta Falcons locker room. Sanders and Goldberg played on the team in 1992 and 1993. and a new video shared to social media saw the two talking about their time there. You can see the video below, in which Sanders recalled that there used to be wrestling matches in the Falcons locker room but no one would face the future WCW and WWE star.
“We used to have wrestling matches every Friday in the middle of the locker room,” Sanders said (per Fightful). “I was like the Don King. We were promoting different guys. I would always say, ‘WHO WANTS GOLDBERG?!?!’ Everybody put their head down. Nobody wanted him.”
Goldberg of course left football, retiring in 1995 before he eventually went to WCW.
Nahhh this is🔥🔥🔥
I’m just now finding out WWE Legend Goldberg used to play football on the same team as NFL Legend Deion Sanders🤯
Decades later..
Their sons play together on the same team
What a legacy both men have built
[🎥: @DeionSandersJr ] pic.twitter.com/Gp429LUgEN
— DJ MurkCity (@myrksitymma) May 28, 2024
