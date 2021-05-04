wrestling / News
A&E Releases Deleted Scene From Randy Savage Biography Special
May 3, 2021
A&E has released an extra scene from the Randy Savage Biography special looking at the famous “cobra bite” angle. You can see the scene below, which centers on the angle where Jake Roberts had a cobra bite Savage in the ring.
The special aired on Sunday night n A&E.
